45,659 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 730.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,585 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $65,389,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 974,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,273,000 after buying an additional 651,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 75.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,142,000 after acquiring an additional 563,756 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $31,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.