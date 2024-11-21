5,180 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $2,300,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 562,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

