548 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $3,532,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 655.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,099.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $743.35 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $736.01 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $961.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,030.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

