59,531 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Truist Financial by 316.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,117,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,351 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,957,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,630,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,288,000 after purchasing an additional 630,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4,435.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 505,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,605,000 after buying an additional 494,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.