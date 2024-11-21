675 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Bought by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.63. 5,344,418 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

