9,342 Shares in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Acquired by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 86,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 159,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DSU opened at $10.85 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

See Also

