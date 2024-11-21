ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.74 and last traded at C$6.74. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.73.

ABC Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.74. The stock has a market cap of C$779.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.20.

About ABC Technologies



ABC Technologies Holdings Inc manufactures automotive systems and components in Canada. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

See Also

