Activest Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Activest Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,995. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.