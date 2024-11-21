Activest Wealth Management Has $298,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $837,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Netflix by 5,835.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $165,402,000 after acquiring an additional 229,271 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Netflix by 55.9% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,025 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $881.52. 414,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $890.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $747.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $686.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The trade was a 99.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,866 shares of company stock worth $133,393,921. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

