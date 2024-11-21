Activest Wealth Management Has $77,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Activest Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,060,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,778,945. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

