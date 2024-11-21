Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,648 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41,361 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $500.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

