Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $134.93 and last traded at $135.66. Approximately 9,897,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 55,072,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $223.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.