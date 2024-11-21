AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Director Acquires $149,089.20 in Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) Director Donald P. Newman bought 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $149,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,089.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

NYSE ASIX opened at $29.90 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $799.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASIX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on AdvanSix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in AdvanSix by 89.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,587 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.