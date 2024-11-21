Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Darren Tisdale Purchases 3,000 Shares

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Darren Tisdale acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,550.00.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.12 on Thursday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$8.02 and a 1-year high of C$11.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of C$144.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4701493 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial cut Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.