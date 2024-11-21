Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Darren Tisdale Purchases 3,000 Shares

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Darren Tisdale acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,550.00.
Advantage Energy Stock Performance
Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.12 on Thursday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$8.02 and a 1-year high of C$11.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of C$144.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4701493 EPS for the current year.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
