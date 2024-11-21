Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 219,726 Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,931,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,726 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 300,758 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.1% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,373,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 504,854 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 190,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NCZ opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $3.25.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%.

(Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.