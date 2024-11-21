Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,661 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 49.7% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 94,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TYG stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

