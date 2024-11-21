Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $343.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.08. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

