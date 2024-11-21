Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,534 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 168.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Affirm by 200.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Affirm by 82.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $11,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,652.25. The trade was a 68.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,738 shares of company stock worth $27,315,878. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AFRM. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Affirm from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 3.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.