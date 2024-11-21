Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 6,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 10,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.
Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company operates through two segments, Agilyx and Cyclyx. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products.
