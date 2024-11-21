Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CFO Michael Elbaz Sells 6,777 Shares

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Elbaz sold 6,777 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $61,602.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,397.46. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Airgain Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. Airgain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIRG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 30.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 558,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 131,675 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 195.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

