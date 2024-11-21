Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,229,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 1,939,728 shares.The stock last traded at $20.92 and had previously closed at $20.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.52 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue purchased 15,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,634. This represents a 6.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,957.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth $172,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

