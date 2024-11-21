Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $115.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.67. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $121.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $235,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,286.60. The trade was a 19.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. This trade represents a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,741 shares of company stock valued at $781,520. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 25.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $1,664,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,252,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $947,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

