Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MO opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $56.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

