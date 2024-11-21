American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.55%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

