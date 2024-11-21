Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $49.57, with a volume of 124750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $996.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,963,460,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 110,801 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

