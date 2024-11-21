Anhco Nguyen Sells 1,664 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) CEO Anhco Nguyen sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $18,636.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,484.80. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
ATRA traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. 108,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $39.50.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.77) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($16.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -12.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
