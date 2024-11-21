Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust Buys 49,506 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 49,506 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $605,953.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 898,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,998,668.16. This represents a 5.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Heartland Express Price Performance
NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $259.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Heartland Express
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HTLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTLD
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heartland Express
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Lowe’s Stock Dip: Don’t Miss This Second-Chance Entry Point
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Tailwinds Drive Walmart Higher, Uptrend Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is Biotech’s Bull Run Over? Examining Election Impacts
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.