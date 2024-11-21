AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CEO Sells $804,475.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $804,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,084,060.95. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $230.65 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.03.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 85.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 688.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPF. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

