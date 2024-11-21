AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CEO Sells $804,475.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $804,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,084,060.95. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $230.65 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.03.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on APPF. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
