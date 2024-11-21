Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong Sells 20,000 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.50, for a total transaction of C$930,000.00.

Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Jennifer Wong sold 2,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$92,000.00.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$43.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.59. The company has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.80.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of C$615.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$581.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current year.

ATZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aritzia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.38.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

