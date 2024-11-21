Arnold P. Leap Sells 3,000 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $22,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,935.72. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FLWS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.53. 33,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,634. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

