AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.15 ($0.38), with a volume of 70717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.40).
AssetCo Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of £42.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.47.
About AssetCo
AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
