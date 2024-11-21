Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) General Counsel Sells $228,205.53 in Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $228,205.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 248,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,588,533.45. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Philip Mazzara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Philip Mazzara sold 42,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $4,055,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Philip Mazzara sold 25,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $1,518,500.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $344,960.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70.

Astera Labs Stock Up 2.4 %

ALAB stock opened at $97.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $100.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 1,361.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $127,268,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,049,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 15,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,054,000 after acquiring an additional 873,412 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $38,565,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

