Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. Atkore also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.800-8.900 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Atkore Stock Performance

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $194.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

