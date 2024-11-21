ATW Spac Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 105,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Melar Acquisition Corp. I comprises 1.3% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MACI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Melar Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,847,000.

Get Melar Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Melar Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

MACI stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Melar Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

About Melar Acquisition Corp. I

Melar Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Melar Acquisition Corp. I is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Melar Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melar Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.