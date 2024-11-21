ATW Spac Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 105,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Melar Acquisition Corp. I comprises 1.3% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MACI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Melar Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,847,000.
Melar Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance
MACI stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Melar Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.
About Melar Acquisition Corp. I
Melar Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Melar Acquisition Corp. I is based in NEW YORK.
