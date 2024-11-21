ATW Spac Management LLC Makes New Investment in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Separately, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $182,000.

Shares of Denali Capital Acquisition stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

