Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Shares Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 119,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 38,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Aurania Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$43.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). Analysts expect that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

