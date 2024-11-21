Aurora Investment Counsel Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Sportradar Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 187.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.05. Sportradar Group AG has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRAD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

