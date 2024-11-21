Aurora Investment Counsel Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 76,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 1,576.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,565,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,068 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 120.8% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after buying an additional 715,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 24.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 254,725 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 976,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after buying an additional 132,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Progyny from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs cut Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.
Progyny Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $42.08.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Progyny had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $286.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
