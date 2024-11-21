Aurora Investment Counsel Reduces Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,942 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 208.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 119.2% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 962.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.72. Viper Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

