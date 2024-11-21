Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 464.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.38.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 50.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $307.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $315.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

