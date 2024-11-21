Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ: ALBT) Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Avalon GloboCare Corp. announced today that it has successfully regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement stipulated by Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2). The company, which specializes in developing precision diagnostics and laboratory services, received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market on November 19, 2024, confirming its compliance status.

David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., the CEO of Avalon GloboCare, emphasized the significance of this milestone, stating, “Regaining compliance reflects our commitment to our shareholders and reinforces our focus on strong corporate governance. We remain resolute in our mission to drive sustainable long-term value for both our shareholders and stakeholders.”

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is dedicated to delivering innovative precision diagnostics and clinical laboratory services. The company aims to lead the way in diagnostic testing innovation, leveraging proprietary technology to provide accurate, genetics-driven results. Additionally, Avalon offers a wide range of laboratory services, including drug testing, toxicology, and various diagnostic tests.

While certain statements in this press release are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties, the management at Avalon GloboCare remains optimistic about the future. The company’s approach to commercialization, distribution, and competitiveness in the field of diagnostic testing remains a core focus.

For further information on Avalon GloboCare’s developments and activities, interested parties can follow the company via their Twitter handle @avalongc_avco.

Investors and individuals seeking additional information can reach out to Avalon GloboCare Corp. at their principal executive offices located at 4400 Route 9 South, Suite 3100, Freehold, NJ 07728 or contact Investor Relations via Crescendo Communications, LLC at (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304 or email [email protected].

Please note that any forward-looking statements made in this release are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary due to several factors outlined in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements beyond the date of the press release.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

