Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.0% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 31,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $198.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 10.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

