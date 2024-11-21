Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,033 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 794.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 90,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

