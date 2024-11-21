Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $770,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $612.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $594.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.01. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $454.77 and a 52-week high of $626.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

