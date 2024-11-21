Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $914,000 Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in BP by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of BP by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 128,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

NYSE BP opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

