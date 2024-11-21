Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $124.38 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.13 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average is $132.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

