Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSM opened at $188.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $95.25 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

