B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 121,000 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Celsius by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after buying an additional 2,754,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 50.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,746,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 790,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,531,000 after purchasing an additional 460,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CELH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

