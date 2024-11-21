B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 17,955 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,955 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 16,397.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 278,607 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,902,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Paylocity by 4,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $107,142.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,772.12. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $193,684.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,767 shares in the company, valued at $361,775.58. The trade was a 34.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,527 shares of company stock worth $8,731,875 over the last 90 days. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Trading Up 0.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paylocity stock opened at $195.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $215.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

