B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $3.34 Million in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,436,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,207,000 after purchasing an additional 124,686 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,750,000 after purchasing an additional 107,086 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,397,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,185,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,592,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220,105 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TROW opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

